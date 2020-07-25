Another Day, Another Pic From Ileana D'Cruz's Fitness Session

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

A day in the life of Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz would reveal that she loves to workout. Ileana D'Cruz has been sharing pictures from her strict fitness routine almost every day, without a miss and weekend is not an exception. On Saturday, Ileana shared a picture of herself from day 29 of her fitness routine on her Instagram story and she captioned it: "You killed me." In the picture, Ileana can be seen dressed in a purple tank top and a pair of track pants. Her hair can be seen tied in a braid she looks just ready for her workout session.

The actress frequently shares pictures from her fitness routines. Last week, she shared a picture of herself from her workout routine and she wrote: "Take care of yourself. Take care of what you choose to put into your system. The body you have is uniquely beautiful so nourish it - physically as well as mentally. Lastly dress up, show up, not for anyone else. Just do it for you. It's so worth it. Trust me."

In terms of work, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. She is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few.

The actress will next be seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it will be produced by Ajay Devgn. The Big Bull is slated to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. However, the film's release date hasn't been announced yet.