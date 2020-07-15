Ileana D'Cruz, Missing 'Getting Toasted In The Sun,' Posts Pool Throwbacks

Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo (courtesy ileana_official)

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is majorly missing some pool time and revisiting old memories of sun-bathing by the pool. Ileana's Wednesday mood spilled onto Instagram when she shared a few of her favourite throwback memories of chilling by the pool. In the photos, Ileana, cute as a button in a printed bikini, can be seen soaking up the sun on a sun-bed. Ileana's smile in the second selfies says it all about how much she loves a good dose of Vitamin D. "Throwback to when pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal," Ileana captioned her photos. Varun Dhawan, who co-starred with Ileana in 2014 film Main Tera Hero, shared her emotion and commented: "Pool time is the best." We agree.

A quick trip to Ileana's Instagram will reveal that she's a true blue beach bum and a water baby. This is Ileana D'Cruz's way of "avoiding people" - underwater diving, followed by a confession: "I miss the beach."

Ileaba D'Cruz have been daydreaming about vacations for months now. Here's her "throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants." LOL. Here's Ileana answering a sea-calling. "Felt marginally attractive. Might not delete later," said another vacation post on Ileana's timeline.

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti. She is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, among others. The actress will next be seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it will be produced by Ajay Devgn. The Big Bull is slated to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.