Ileana D'Cruz, In A Workout And Repeat Mode These Days, Shares Pic From Her Fitness Session

A day in the life of Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz would reveal that she loves to workout. The actress, who has been regularly uploading pictures from her fitness sessions on her Instagram stories, added another one on Monday night. In the picture, Ileana can be seen dressed in a printed tank top and a pair of black track pants. Her hair can be seen tied in a braid she looks just ready for her workout session. In her Instagram story, Ileana revealed that the picture was from day 19 of her strict fitness routine.

Earlier this month, Ileana trended big time after a fan on Instagram asked the actress about her relationship status. The Barfi! actress, who was interacting with her fans through Instagram's Ask Me A Question feature was asked, "Are you single or in a relationship?" To which, Ileana responded by posting a goofy picture on her Instgram story and wrote: "Well, aren't we nosey?"

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. She is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few.

The actress will next be seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it will be produced by Ajay Devgn. The Big Bull is slated to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. However, the film's release date hasn't been announced yet.