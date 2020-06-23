Ileana D'Cruz Wants To Feel The Sun On Her Skin. The Internet Approves

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (Image courtesy: Ileana_official )

Highlights Ileana shared a boomerang video of herself sunbathing

She added a sun icon to her post

She can be seen posing for the camera

Ileana D'Cruz just made our Tuesday better. The 33-year-old actress shared a video of herself basking in the sun and it is making her Instafam swoon. Looks like, Ileana can't wait to enjoy the sun on her skin and hence she posted the video. In the boomerang video, Ileana D'Cruz can be seen looking at the camera while sunbathing. Sharing the video, Ileana accompanied it with a caption like this: "Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again." She also added a sun icon to her post. Take a look at this drool-worthy video of Ileana D'Cruz here:

Ileana D'Cruz keeps treating her Instafam to envy-inducing pictures of herself on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Ileana shared a picture of herself scuba-diving and it was just too good. "Me avoiding people," Ileana captioned the picture. Take a look:

Ileana D'Cruz was missing the beach, so she posted this.

Here's a picture of Ileana D'Cruz chilling in a hammock at a beach in Andaman. "Grateful, always," wrote Ileana.

We are yet to get over this throwback picture of Ileana D'Cruz from her Fiji vacation. "Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants," wrote Ileana.

The one with Ileana strutting off to get a tan.

Ileana D'Cruz has a body of work that includes Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Mubarakan, Raid, Baadshaho and Happy Ending among others. She was last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla. Ileana has Kookie Gulati's biographical crime-drama Big Bull to look forward to.