Ileana D'Cruz's Throwback To "Having Perennially Bare Feet" Is The Beach Vibe We Need

"Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair," wrote Ileana

Ileana D'Cruz's Throwback To 'Having Perennially Bare Feet' Is The Beach Vibe We Need

Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo. (courtesy ileana_official)

Highlights

  • Ileana shared a throwback picture on Instagram
  • It features a snippet from her Fiji vacation
  • "No pants are the best pants," wrote Ileana
New Delhi:

Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram profile is filled with throwback pictures from her beach vacations and we can't have enough of it. The Barfi actress, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to be missing the beach just like us. The actress dropped another envy-inducing picture from her beach vacation in Fiji and her Instafam is drooling over it. On Wednesday. Ileana shared a throwback picture from her days of "having perennially bare feet and no pants" where she can be seen posing in a white bikini as she smiles with all her heart. Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, "Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet and no pants." She also added the hashtags "island girl," "beach bum" and "no pants are the best pants" to her post. Take a look:

The Pagalpanti actress never fails to make us dream with her beach vacay pictures. Remember when she excused herself as she strutted off "to get a tan?"

Ok. Excuse me while I strut off to get a tan #tb

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Throwback to when the sea called out to her.

When the sea is calling out to you #tb

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Here's another drool-worthy picture of Ileana as she posed for the camera on a yacht.

Need me some vitamin sea @colstonjulian

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

On the professional front, Ileana has a body of work that includes Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending among others. She was last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla.

Comments
ileana d cruz

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com