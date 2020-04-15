Ileana D'Cruz's Throwback To 'Having Perennially Bare Feet' Is The Beach Vibe We Need

Ileana D'Cruz shared this photo. (courtesy ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram profile is filled with throwback pictures from her beach vacations and we can't have enough of it. The Barfi actress, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to be missing the beach just like us. The actress dropped another envy-inducing picture from her beach vacation in Fiji and her Instafam is drooling over it. On Wednesday. Ileana shared a throwback picture from her days of "having perennially bare feet and no pants" where she can be seen posing in a white bikini as she smiles with all her heart. Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, "Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet and no pants." She also added the hashtags "island girl," "beach bum" and "no pants are the best pants" to her post. Take a look:

The Pagalpanti actress never fails to make us dream with her beach vacay pictures. Remember when she excused herself as she strutted off "to get a tan?"

Throwback to when the sea called out to her.

Here's another drool-worthy picture of Ileana as she posed for the camera on a yacht.

On the professional front, Ileana has a body of work that includes Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending among others. She was last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla.