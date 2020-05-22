Ileana D'Cruz Is Missing The Sea, Just Like Us

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy Ileana_official)

Ileana D'cruz is really missing the sea. The Barfi actress, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to be rummaging through her travel albums and fishing out envy-inducing pictures of herself from her beach vacations. On Friday, the 33-year-old actress shared a drool-worthy picture of herself on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Ileana, dressed in a blue bikini, can be seen doing scuba diving. She can be seen wearing the diving mask and the feet gear. Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, "How I miss this feeling." We can totally relate to her on this. She also gave picture courtesy to photographer Bhushan Bagadia. Take a look at her picture here:

Ileana never fails to make us miss the beach in lockdown, with her envy-inducing pictures. A few days ago, Ileana shared a picture of herself posing on a yacht of sorts. She wrote, "I miss the beach." Take a look:

Earlier, Ileana trended a great deal for her throwback picture from her Fiji vacation. She shared a picture of herself posing in a white bikini and short hair. "Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants," she wrote. Take a look:

Here's another picture of Ileana chilling in a hammock in Havelock Island, Andaman. "Grateful, always," she wrote.

On the professional front, Ileana has a body of work that includes Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Mubarakan, Raid, Baadshaho and Happy Ending among others. She was last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla. Ileana has Kookie Gulati's biographical crime-drama Big Bull to look forward to.