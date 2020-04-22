Ileana D'Cruz, With A Pocket Full Of Sunshine, Is 'Grateful' For...

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy Ileana_official)

Highlights Ileana shared a throwback picture on Instagram

She captioned it: "Grateful, always"

Ileana added the hashtag #EarthDay

Ileana D'Cruz, in a throwback state of mind, shared a picture from a beach destination, on her Instagram profile. Ileana's post came with an Earth Day reference (on April 22). She captioned the post: "Grateful, always." She added the hashtag #EarthDay. Dressed in a black bikini and a printed sarong, Ileana can be seen enjoying her me time as she happily poses for the camera. Ileana has been actively sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram profile during the lockdown. Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

Last week, Ileana shared a stunning picture on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #islandgirl #beachbum #nopantsarethebestpants.

Check out the post here:

The actress will next be seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it will be produced by Ajay Devgn.

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. She is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few.