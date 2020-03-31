Ileana D'Cruz, Who Lost Her Uncle, Writes Heartfelt Post: 'Wish I Had More Time With You'

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz made netizens cry, on Tuesday, with her heartfelt post for her uncle, who she lost recently. The Barfi actress shared an adorable throwback video of him feeding a baby squirrel. Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, "I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can't come to terms with the fact that you're gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew....it's so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can't believe it...all I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so, so much."

The actress added in her note, "I wish I could have had more time with you...we all wish we had more time...I don't know if I believe in heaven but if it exists then I know you're there...with your multitude of cats...'cat whisperer' I called you... there wasn't a single cat I picked off the street that you didn't nurture and love with all your heart..and by god they loved you right back...I could just go on and on about the amazing things you did, not just for me but for us all... you weren't just my favourite uncle, my Tiru... you were my second papa. And I miss you so goddamn much."

Wrapping the emotional post, the 33-year-old actress wrote, "Still hoping I'll wake up tomorrow and this'll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time. I wish I had more time."

