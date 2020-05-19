'I Miss The Beach' - Us Too, Ileana D'Cruz, Us Too

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy Ileana_official)

Highlights Ileana was seen posing for the camera in a white bikini

She was seen lying on a yacht of sorts

"Grateful, always," Ileana had written earlier

Ileana D'Cruz is making us miss the beach more than ever. On Tuesday, the Barfi actress shared a drool-worthy throwback picture of herself from her beach vacation and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, the 33-year-old actress can be seen dressed in a white bikini as she poses for the camera. She can be seen lying on a yacht of sorts. Sharing the envy-inducing picture of herself, Ileana wrote, "I miss the beach." We can relate to her. Ileana also gave picture courtesy to Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Colston Julian in her post. Take a look:

Ileana never fails to drive our lockdown blues away with envy-inducing pictures of herself from her beach vacations. A few days ago, Ileana shared this picture of herself chilling in a hammock in Havelock island, Andaman. "Grateful, always," she captioned the post. Take a look:

We are yet to get over this throwback picture of Ileana from her Fiji vacation. "Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet and no pants," wrote Ileana.

On the professional front, Ileana has a body of work that includes Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Mubarakan, Raid, Baadshaho and Happy Ending among others. She was last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where she shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla. Ileana has Kookie Gulati's biographical crime-drama Big Bull to look forward to.