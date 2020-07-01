Ileana D'Cruz Was Asked About Her Relationship Status. Her Reaction

Ileana shared this image. (courtesy Ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz decided to interact with her fans on Tuesday night. The actress, who actively shares posts on her profile, answered her fans' questions as a part of Instagram's Ask Me A Question feature. Most of the questions asked by fans were related to fitness and her workout routines and the actress happily answered them. However, when an Instagram user asked Ileana about her relationship status, the actress had a sassy response. "Are you single or in a relationship?" asked the fan. Ileana posted a goofy picture and wrote: "Well, aren't we nosey?"

Ileana D'Cruz and her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone reportedly broke-up in August, last year after dating for several years. They unfollowed each other on Instagram and the 33-year-old also deleted pictures of them together from her feed. This initiated the break-up reports, which were never formally confirmed by Ileana.

Ileana's Instagram profile is a sheer delight. On Father's Day, the actress posted multiple throwback pictures with her father and wrote: "Happy Father's Day to my wonderful father. Love you so much Pa. From teaching me to be a strong independent woman to also teaching me about kindness and always staying true to myself, and never losing my individuality no matter where I go. I'm a chip off the old glorious block and proud to be."

The actress will next be seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it will be produced by Ajay Devgn.

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles. She is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few.