IIFA Utsavam 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Motherhood: "There Is No Rulebook"

IIFA Awards 2024 kickstarted with IIFA Utsavam on September 27 and it was as grand as always. The star studded affair was attended by the who's who of the Indian cinema looking their absolute best. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was in attendance with daughter Aaradhya, spoke about motherhood on the sidelines of the event. On being asked for tips on being a mother, Aishwarya told NDTV'S Abira Dhar on the IIFA green carpet, "Listen, you are a mother, and you know best. We are all human beings, we are not gonna sit and advise each other, or share with each other. There is no notebook or rulebook we're all born with. So you do you, and you are incredible with your daughter. Blessings and love."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is frequently accompanied by daughter Aaradhya at public events. Aaradhya recently joined Aishwarya at the Paris Fashion Week. She also cheered for her mom at the recently-held SIIMA Awards.

Looking resplendent in a black Manish Malhotra outfit, Aishwarya attended IIFA Utsavam, where her blockbuster film Ponniyin Selvan: II won big. She also won the award for Best Actress (Tamil), while Mani Ratnam bagged the Best Director (Tamil) award for the film.

Coming back to IIFA, Day 2 is the main event, which will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal, and has a lineup of impressive performances throughout the evening. On Day 3, IIFA Rocks will be co-hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee. Chaturvedi's hosting debut alongside veterans has got him excited and eagerly looking forward to it.