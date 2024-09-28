IIFA Utsavam 2024: <i>Jailer</i> Is Best Picture, Wins For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Nani And Others

The IIFA Awards 2024 are underway in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The three-day awards night, which kicked off on Friday, will conclude on Sunday with IIFA Rocks. IIFA Utsavam, which was scheduled on Day 1, honoured Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. South actors Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja were the hosts of the glitzy night. Celebrities from the South and North united to bring a high dose of glam to the venue. Some big names who attended the start-studded ceremony were Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Now, let us take a look at the full list of winners:

Full List Of Winners:

Best Picture (Tamil): Jailer

Best Actor (Telugu): Nani (Dasara)

Best Actor (Tamil): Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Actress (Tamil): Aishwarya Rai (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Director (Tamil): Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Music Direction (Tamil): , AR Rahman(Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Chiranjeevi

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema: Priyadarshan

Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Tamil): SJ Suryah (Mark Antony)

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Telugu): Shine Tom Chacko (Dasara)

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Malayalam): Arjun Radhakrishnan (Kannur Squad)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male – Tamil): Jayaram (Ponniyin Selvan: II)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female – Tamil): Sahasra Shree (Chithha)

Golden Legacy Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Outstanding Excellence in Kannada cinema: Rishab Shetty

Best Debut (Female – Kannada): Aradhana Ram (Kaatera)

Today, (September 28) marks the main awards night. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will be hosting the gala with Vicky Kaushal also joining them onstage. Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon are set to put forward a spectacular performance.

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha will be entertaining her fans with a 22-minute dance segment. She will be sharing the stage with 150 background dancers, in custom made Manish Malhotra ensemble. Ahead of the event, Rekha in a statement said, “IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage,” as quoted by India Today.