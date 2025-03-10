Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Goes On Floors Today: "Hunt Begins"

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 went on floors today. The film will see the actor reprising his role of Muthuvel Pandian. The makers shared the announcement on Monday.

Sun Pictures dropped a new poster of Jailer 2 on Instagram and wrote, "Muthuvel Pandian's hunt begins! #Jailer2 shoot starts today." Take a look:

Earlier in January, the makers announced the Jailer sequel with a teaser on YouTube. The announcement video featured director Nelson Dilipkumar and musician Anirudh Ravichander.

The director-musician duo are seen chilling inside a Goa beach house. Here, they are discussing what to do next.

Jailer 2 marks Nelson Dilipkumar's second collaboration with Rajinikanth. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. The cast of Jailer 2 has not been announced yet.

The prequel, released in 2023, was a massive blockbuster, and the film turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies ever. Jailer chronicled a former jail warden who is on a path of seeking revenge after his son goes missing and is assumed to be dead.

The film featured Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff also made cameo appearances in the movie.

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia, who made a lot of noise with the dance number Kaavaalaa in Jailer, shared her experience of working with Rajinikanth.

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Tamannaah said, “He is the most purest person you will ever meet. The age he is at, the sheer amount of movies he has done and the amount of adulation and fan following that he has, he is (still) the most humble person… He is a demi-god. It is not a put-on. It is an actual thing. If I have seen someone truly humble, it is him.”

Rajinikanth also has Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in the pipeline.

He was recently seen in Lal Salaam, led by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.