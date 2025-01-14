<i>Jailer 2</i> Teaser: Rajinikanth Is Back As Tiger Muthuvel Pandian

2023's superhit film Jailer, starring superstar Rajinikanth, is back with more action and more punch. On Tuesday evening, the makers announced the sequel with a teaser.

Not just Rajinikanth, even director Nelson Dilipkumar is returning to helm the project, thus keeping the flavour of the previous film intact.

The announcement video, which stars director Nelson and musician Anirudh Ravichander, was screened in many theatres across India.

In the four minute-long teaser, the director-musician duo are chilling inside a Goa beach house, where they are discussing about what to do next. A dig at Anirudh's huge list of upcoming projects, and another at Nelson for not having done a film through five cyclones - the banter is fun.

And as they are chilling, just then, the glass and windows are breaking, doors are thrown away and everyone is running around for their lives.

Amid all the chaos, the most famous silhouette of Rajinikanth appears, as the Hukum song from the first movie plays in the background.

Check out the teaser here:

With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the teaser also features a remixed version of Hukum.

Jailer, a massive blockbuster, is one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies ever. The film chronicled a former jail warden who is on a path of seeking revenge after his son goes missing and is assumed to be dead.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, the cast of Jailer 2 has not been announced yet.

Jailer starred Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, among other in pivotal roles. The movie also featured Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff also played cameo roles.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is also working on Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Coolie.

