Shah Rukh Khan, In Abu Dhabi To Host IIFA 2024, Receives A Warm Welcome

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be hosting the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) this year, flew to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the early hours of Thursday (more on that later). The superstar received a warm welcome there. The official Instagram handle of IIFA shared pictures of SRK's room at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. The caption on the post read, "Sneak peak into Shah Rukh Khan's room." The carousel post features a picture of a cake that has photos from some of SRK's big hits. Another slide has a photo of a dry fruits platter, a spread of cookies, chocolates, macarons, truffle and other bite sized treats.

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be hosting the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi this year, was pictured at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday. Check out his airport look:

ICYDK, this year, the IIFA Awards have expanded to include four additional languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and the grand event will span three days. Here's a quick look at the itinerary. The awards will be presented for films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second day schedule will be dedicated to Hindi films. The third day will focus on the Music Awards. The award night will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Shah Rukh Khan, who will be hosting 24th edition of the IIFA Festival with filmmaker Karan Johar, in a statement shared by IIFA team, said, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September."