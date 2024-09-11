Crazy Viral: Rana Daggubati Touches Shah Rukh Khan's Feet At IIFA Press Conference. His Reaction

Not just fans even celebrities are in awe of Shah Rukh Khan's charisma. South star Rana Daggubati is no different. On Tuesday night at the IIFA Awards 2024 press conference in Mumbai, Rana Daggubati was in attendance alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. A video from the event has gone viral which shows Rana touching Shah Rukh Khan's feet on stage. Reacting to the sweet gesture, Shah Rukh Khan smiled and also shared a warm hug with the Baahubali star.

Rana Daggubati sought blessings from Karan Johar as well, leaving the filmmaker in all smiles. “We are fully South Indian. That's how we do it,” said Rana Daggubati, as quoted by news agency ANI. The audience present at the event erupted in loud cheers. Calling Shah Rukh Khan a great host, Rana Daggubati also recalled that time he visited King Khan's residence Mannat for an after-party.

This year the IIFA Awards will take place from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will be hosting the event on the main awards night. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will host IIFA Utsavam. Stree 2 actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee will showcase his hosting skills at IIFA Rocks, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Veteran actress Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are expected to light up the venue with their performances.

Speaking about Rana Daggubati, the actor has teamed up with director Selvamani Selvaraj for Kaantha. The multilingual film also features Dulquer Salmaan with Bhagyashri Borse playing the female lead. On Monday, Rana shared a slew of pictures from the muhurat puja ceremony on Instagram. “An exciting journey begins today. Introducing KAANTHA, an epic collaboration between Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan. What better way to celebrate 60 years of Suresh Productions' legacy than by unlocking a new dimension through this collaboration between Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films? Puja completed, can't wait to start rolling,” read the side note. Read all about it here:

