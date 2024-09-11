Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Roasts Karan Johar For His Back-To-Back Hosting: "Picture <i>Bhi Toh Bana Mere Bhai</i>"

Shah Rukh Khan's camaraderie with Karan Johar is known to be fun. On Tuesday, fans had the opportunity to witness their friendly banter at the IIFA 2024 press conference in Mumbai. The duo will be hosting the IIFA Awards this year in Abu Dhabi. A video from the pre-event has now gone viral. It shows Shah Rukh Khan teasing Karan about not rehearsing for hosting the awards night. “Karan has told me he's not going to rehearse for hosting, he will do it on Zoom,” said SRK. Revealing what the filmmaker told him earlier, SRK added, “Bhai main Zoom pe karlunga. Main badi jaldi jaldi karta hoon. Main toh itna hosting karta hoon'. (I will do it on a Zoom call. I do it fast. I conduct many hosting events)”.

Shah Rukh also poked fun at Karan Johar's extensive hosting schedules, urging him to make more films instead. “Picture bhi toh bana mere bhai. Tu kitna host karega (Make films too. How much more will you host)?" he said. Reacting to King Khan's statement, Karan Johar laughed and admitted, “I was thinking the same when Siddhant (Chaturvedi) said the same thing. I was like, ‘This is sounding so wrong on all levels for a filmmaker'. I should be making more movies. That is exactly what I should be doing.”

The IIFA Awards will take place between September 27 and 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will entertain the audience with their hosting skills on the main awards night. South star Rana Daggubati will co-host IIFA Utsavam. Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee will be hosting IIFA Rocks.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement about hosting the IIFA Awards. He said, “It's such an honor to host the IIFA… along with all the incredible talent. It's fantastic to see such great performances and to be part of this event. IIFA is held all over the world, and I've always wanted to be part of it. Unfortunately, my work schedule never aligned with the dates. But it's great to be here now,” as quoted by The Statesman.

Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, veteran actress Rekha and Shahid Kapoor are expected to steal the show with their electrifying performances at the glitzy event.