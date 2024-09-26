IIFA 2024: Rekha To Deliver 22-Minute Dance Performance With 150 Dancers

Are you ready for IIFA 2024? The grand ceremony will take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from September 27 to September 29. Veteran actress Rekha is set to enthrall the audience with her dance performance. Rekha's dance sequence will be a 22-minute segment where she will be sharing the stage with 150 background dancers. She will be playing muse to ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Rekha said in a statement, “IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage. It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I've had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years,” as reported by India Today.

Rekha added, "Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honour, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience. I look forward to celebrating our cinema at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and creating more cherished memories with all of you at the 24th edition of IIFA. The incredible fans and the IIFA family make this journey truly unforgettable."

This year, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal will host the award show. In addition to Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and other celebrities are lined up for their incredible performances as well. Rekha has already arrived in Abu Dhabi to attend the three-day event. In a video shared by IIFA on their official Instagram handle, the Umrao Jaan actress looked as gorgeous as ever as she was seen in the airport.



In IIFA 2018, Rekha mesmerised the audience by matching steps to her medley of old songs, including Pyar Kia Toh Darna Kya and Salaam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan. The actress recreated her Umrao Jaan avatar and delivered an unforgettable performance on the stage.

Rekha is a prominent face in Bollywood having worked in some noteworthy films like Silsila, Khoon Bhari Maang, Khubsoorat and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.