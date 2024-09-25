"Delhi Divas To Mumbai Madness" - Karan Johar Reveals What To Expect From <i>Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives 3</i>

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 will premiere on October 18, Netflix announced on Tuesday. While the original cast including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari will return for the upcoming season, fans will also be introduced to a bunch of new faces. Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, will make her OTT debut with the series. Kalyani Saha, the creator of Rezon Luxury Silverware, and Shalini Passi, an entrepreneur and the wife of Sanjay Passi of PASCO Group, will also be joining the cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3.

The show's producer Karan Johar welcomed the new members through an Instagram story. Sharing Netflix's release date announcement post, he wrote, “A season 3 is rare and so are these glorious girls! They are back and trust me this one is with a bang! We welcome the Delhi Divas to the Mumbai madness and the bolly wives and behens (or are they?)”

On Tuesday, Karan Johar shared a post announcing Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3's release date on Instagram. “The fabulous gang is back and they're bringing in a spicy twist from Delhi! Mumbai aur Delhi ka ultimate showdown is about to go down in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, arrives on 18th October, only on Netflix!,” read the caption.

Earlier, Karan Johar had released a statement saying, “After the success of the first two seasons, the challenge for both the teams, at Dharmatic and Netflix, was to figure a way to give fans a season that has everything they love about the show and also manages to take them by surprise. So this season, the Bollywood Wives will step out of their comfort zone as they enter a new city and face off with Delhi's best-known divas. What happens when the bling of Delhi excess battles it out against the swag of Bollywood star power.”

He added, “Season 3 will be entertaining, funny, emotional, dramatic, over the top…but at the heart of it all, it remains an exploration of the many faces of friendship. If you have watched and loved us in the last two seasons, we assure you Season 3 will be worth the wait.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives debuted in 2020 on Netflix. Over the two seasons, the show featured several guest appearances of Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Ranveer Singh.