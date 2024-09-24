Zoya Akhtar's LOL Reply To Karan Johar Talking About Actors' High Entourage Fees: "You Just Have To Stop Paying"

Karan Johar has spoken time and again about the high entourage fees paid to actors. The filmmaker raised the same issue at a roundtable discussion hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India. In a LOL twist, director Zoya Akhtar, who was also a part of the panel, said, “But, Karan, you just have to stop paying.” It all started with Karan Johar talking about the box office success of Stree 2 and how it is a “rooted” film. Karan Johar then emphasised the need for new content in Bollywood. He said, “All the actors, who are charging, for what they charge for a big multiverse, they have to look at the way. Everybody has to come and make a film together and make it happen. We must tell all kinds of stories and Hindi Cinema is craving for all kinds of content that must be told. But the thing is that movies don't do the numbers. And they collapse and then you are not getting the ability to make that film. Superstars are no longer a reason for a movie to open.”

Karan Johar added, “I have been on the 12th roundtable about how everybody has to look at their remuneration levels and they have to address. I am saying this for the 55th time. I be screaming.” At this point, Zoya Akhtar hilariously said, “But, Karan, you just have to stop paying.”

Karan Johar replied, “I don't pay anymore. I have said ‘Thank you very much. I can not pay you. Bye-bye.'” The filmmaker went on to explain that the budget for his recent production Kill was ₹40 crore, yet every actor he approached wanted the same amount. Ultimately, he chose to work with an “outsider” (Lakshya) to bring his film to life.

Earlier, in July, during a chat with journalist Faye D'Souza, Karan Johar said actors are asking Rs 35 crore for films that are opening to Rs 3.5 crore. He said, “There has been inflation. There are about 10 viable actors in Hindi cinema, and they are all asking for the sun, moon and earth. So, you pay them; then you pay for the film, and then the marketing expenditure comes. And then your film doesn't do the numbers. Those movie stars asking for Rs 35 crore are opening to Rs 3.5 crore. How's that math working?"

Karan Johar last produced Bad Newz, which features Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in key roles.