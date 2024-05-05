Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan, Ananya Panday's Big Love To Suhana Khan's New Advert

Suhana in a screenshot from the advert. (courtesy: SuhanaKhan)

Suhana Khan's recent Instagram post has captured everyone's attention. The young actress shared an advertisement for a bath brand featuring herself. After watching the video, celebrities like Zoya Akhtar to Shweta Bachchan have showered love in the comment section. In the video, Suhana is seen wearing a lavender robe, encouraging everyone to switch from regular soap to shower gel from a particular brand. Zoya Akhtar, who has also directed Suhana's debut project The Archies, responded with a black heart and hug emoji. Shweta Bachchan shared a pink ribbon and black heart emojis. Suhana's BFF, Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavna Pandey, expressed her admiration with red hearts. TV actor Aamir Rafiq commented, “Wow she's looking so beautiful,” while celebrity make-up artist Puneet Saini cheered with “Wohoooo.”

In her caption, Suhana Khan wrote, “I have news! I broke up.... with my soap.”

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. Ahead of Suhana's debut film The Archies' release, director Zoya Akhtar was asked by Mid-Day, if SRK was invited on the sets to give a motivational speech. To this, Zoya replied, “No. That is supposed to be my job! I have worked with Siddhant Chaturvedi, and I have worked with various newcomers, you don't call in someone and say, 'Give them a pep talk'. You just don't do that."

Before that, Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer of Suhana Khan's debut project on Instagram. The side note read, “A contemporary subject with timeless characters The Archies... thrown into a world that is very fable-like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film....maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!" Responding to her father's post, Suhana simply wrote, “Love you."

Praising the newcomers Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in an NDTV review: “Not for a moment do the three leads seem to be raw as actors. They deliver the goods with remarkable elan. No less impressive are the actors who complete the young cast that fleshes out Archie Comics characters with distinct individual traits without letting any of them sink into predictability.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar also reviewed Suhana Khan's performance in The Archies. Click here to read all about it.