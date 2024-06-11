A Mini Bollywood Wives Reunion With Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey At Torii

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor were pictured outside the venue.

Gauri Khan had a mini Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion with her BFFs at her restaurant Torii. She hosted a star-studded dinner at her Mumbai restaurant. Among the attendees were the usual suspects - Maheep Kapoor along with her daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday. The quartet were clicked outside the venue. Gauri looked stunning in a bralette teamed with blue pants and topped off with a beige blazer. She opted for dewy makeup, accentuated by kohl-rimmed eyes.

Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were all things stylish. While Maheep sported a blue shirt paired with denims. Shanaya, on the other hand, picked a white crop top and black pants.

Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Panday were also pictured at the venue. They were dressed in their casual best.

Gauri Khan, an interior designer, has previously designed restaurants such as Arth and Sanchos. She owns the Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Aside from that, she has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity houses over the years. She has designed homes for several Bollywood A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and others. For the unversed, she is also a film producer.

Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Panday, on the other hand, have appeared in the Netflix original Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The series offers a glimpse into the personal and professional journeys of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh. Initially aired on November 27, 2020, the show returned for its second season on September 2, 2022. Now, the franchise is expanding with the introduction of its third installment titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. The upcoming season will feature Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.