Shah Rukh Khan On His "Most Embarrassing Moment" In <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i>

Karan Johar's 1998 family drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai enjoys a cult fanbase. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the film's relevance in terms of friendship holds true even today. One of the focal points of the movie was its unconventional fashion featuring bright and close-fitted garments that became a trend back then. For Karan Johar, the outfits worn by the characters in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are “fashion relevant” in the present times as well. On Saturday, the filmmaker shared a throwback video on Instagram, citing some fashion anecdotes from the film. The clip also revealed how Shah Rukh Khan felt “embarrassed” to wear the tight costumes in the movie.

The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan saying, “The most embarrassing moment is the costumes that I have to wear when I am playing the young guy, mujhe lagta hai meri jeans zyada tight hai, T-shirt zyada tight hai (I feel that my jeans and T-shirt are tight) and I am supposed to play the college stud in my youth. I have to say, walk, and talk, and do certain things which I am embarrassed to do."

The clip then takes us on a nostalgic ride with glimpses of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. We can see SRK in a variety of unique ensembles. The superstar shares that one of his most memorable moments from the film is a scene that didn't make it to the final cut. In this sequence, Shah Rukh Khan's character, Rahul, throws a basketball behind him without looking, and, surprisingly, it results passes through the basket net.

Along with the post, Karan Johar wrote a long caption that read, “So much of what Shah Rukh Khan wore in KKHH is still so fashion relevant even today. The belt bag, the oversized hoodies, the graffiti jeans and many more (ok the Lycra tight tees are a massive no-no today but some unfortunate souls still wear them) but Bhai was so uncomfortable in those bright tight garments and yet pulled them off with main fashioncore energy. Also, I remember whilst shooting the basketball sequence I kept calling it ‘a goal' till bhai took me aside and whispered ‘It's a basket' and I looked around for one till the penny dropped.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is known for its iconic dialogues, memorable songs and powerful performances. The film revolves around the love triangle between Anjali (Kajol), Rahul (SRK) and Tina (Rani Mukerji). Salman Khan makes a guest appearance in the movie.