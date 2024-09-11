IIFA 2024 Just Got Bigger, Awards To Be Presented For Films In 5 Languages

The IIFA Awards this year are going to witness a multiverse of stardom. ICYDK, this year, the IIFA Awards have expanded to include four additional languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and the grand event will span three days. Here's a quick look at the itinerary. The awards will be presented for films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second day schedule will be dedicated to Hindi films. The third day will focus on the Music Awards. The award night will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The IIFA press conference last night in Mumbai, was attended by Karan Johar, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Abhishek Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan and Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali star shared a picture from the event and he wrote. "Brace yourself! All Indian industries coming together for the IIFA weekend - that's me with two of the best hosts ever."

This is what Rana Daggubati posted:

During the press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan told fellow host KJo, "Karan told me he won't be rehearsing for hosting, he'll do it on Zoom. He said, Bhai main Zoom pe kar lunga... main itna jaldi karta hu. Main toh itna hosting karta hu na.' Chat show bhi host karta hai, film show bhi host karta hai... picture bhi toh bana mere bhai tu (make films also),'" said SRK jokingly, adding, "Kitna host karega tu."

The line-up of events at IIFA will also include special performances by Rekha and Shahid Kapoor.