Advertisement

IIFA 2024: This Is What Shah Rukh Khan Whispered In Abhishek Banerjee's Ear

Abhishek Banerjee starred in Stree 2 and Vedaa recently

Read Time: 2 mins
Share

SRK and Abhishek at IIFA event. (courtesy: iifa)

New Delhi:

The 24th edition of the IIFA Awards kickstarted in Abu Dhabi on Friday night. The three-day awards began with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. On the IIFA green carpet in Abu Dhabi last night, actor Abhishek Banerjee told NDTV's Abira Dhar what Shah Rukh Khan said to him about his recent performances. When asked what SRK whispered in his ear at IIFA conference in Mumbai earlier this month, Abhishek Banerjee replied, "Unhone mujhe gale lagaya and bola ke unhe mera kaam bahut pasand aya aur Vedaa mein bhi bahut pasand aya. Unhone meri dono pictures dekhi hain, guys (He hugged me and told me that he really liked my work, even Vedaa. He saw both my films)."

He added, "Once SRK hugs you, you feel you have arrived in this world. Ye dusra janam hai aapka (this is your second birth)." Abhishek Banerjee recently starred as Jana in Stree 2. He also starred in Vedaa this year.

Coming back to the IIFA Awards, the second day will be dedicated to Hindi films. The third day will focus on the Music Awards. Both the ceremonies will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards tonight.

The interesting line-up of performances includes Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and wait for it... Rekha.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
IIFA 2024, IIFA Utsavam, Shah Rukh Khan
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Saif Ali Khan On Controversies Surrounding His Films Adipurush And Tandav: "We Have To Police Ourselves"
IIFA 2024: This Is What Shah Rukh Khan Whispered In Abhishek Banerjee's Ear
Sunny Kaushal On His Bond With Vikrant Massey: "He Is Like An Elder Brother To Me
Next Article
Sunny Kaushal On His Bond With Vikrant Massey: "He Is Like An Elder Brother To Me
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com