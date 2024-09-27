IIFA 2024 Press Conference: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Other Stars Lit Up The Event Like This

The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here. The much-awaited awards ceremony — IIFA 2024 has officially begun in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. At the press conference held today (September 27), Bollywood celebrities left no stone unturned to light up the venue with their glitz and glam. One video that caught everyone's attention is that of Shahid Kapoor. In the clip shared by IIFA on Instagram, the actor was seen in a fun mood. Dressed in black attire, he grooves to the beats of the Saree Ke Fall Sa song from his film R... Rajkumar. Joining him on the stage are Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Banerjee and Raashii Khanna. Rana Daggubatti and Teja Sajja were also present. All of them followed Shahid's suit and danced in sync. “The ever-energetic Shahid Kapoor is setting the IIFA Press Conference Stage on fire, making everyone dance with his moves,” read the side note.

Another video showcased a friendly banter between Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It appeared that Shahid was urging the Sam Bahadur star to sing a few lines of a song to which Vicky replied, “Mujhe gaana sunna accha lagta hai (I like to listen to music)”. Shahid, however, had the perfect counter-response. Referring to an Instagram video where Vicky was singing Mr & Mrs Mahi's Dekha Tenu song inside a gym facility, Shahid said, “Tu kal apne insta pe gym ke andar gaa raha thha aur woh tera banda record kar raha thha…Tere punjabi gaane ke bina hum jaane nahi waale hai. (You were singing inside the gym on your Instagram yesterday and that guy of yours was recording… I am not going to leave without listening to your Punjabi song).”

For all Vicky Kaushal fans out there, here's the video Shahid Kapoor was talking about:

IIFA 2024 is a three-day event (September 27 to September 29). Day 1, featuring the IIFA Utsavam will honour the South film industry. The main awards night will be held on Day 2, followed by IIFA Rocks for the music industry on Day 3. Shahid Kapoor and Rekha will be entertaining the audience with their performance.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Deva, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. Pooja Hegde is also a part of the action thriller. The film will be released on February 14, 2025.