IIFA Rocks: Siddhant Chaturvedi On Hosting Debut - "It's Such An Honour"

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards are taking place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this year. The three-day event kicked off on September 27 and will conclude with the award night on September 29. While Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal are hosting the main event, IIFA Rocks is being co-hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee. In a video shared by IIFA's official handle on Instagram, Siddhant can be seen talking about his hosting debut. The actor shared his excitement about the event and said that he is “looking forward to all the performances.” He said, “This is someone's third time or fourth time. I am a virgin, an IIFA virgin. This is my first time, and I realised that it was such an honor to be on the same stage with Shahid, with Vicky, with Abhishek, with Kriti, with Ananya, and all of you guys, I've been a huge fan. It's such an honor that, thanks to IIFA, this is happening. This is actually happening. We are all coming together on one stage as an Indian cinema. Representing! I'm very, very excited."

Pointing at his IIFA co-host Abhishek Banerjee, Siddhant added, “Well, I have a very good co-host with me. So, I am going to have a lot of fun. Are you? Show some enthusiasm. How's the josh? Hi, sir. I'm going to have a great time and I'm looking forward to all the performances and, well, after party.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi also talked about sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. "Uska excitement se zada nervousness hai. Because Shah Rukh sir aur Karan sir to kamaal ke dono host hai. Bahut natural hai on stage. So, I hope ki mai vo bar at least vaha tak thoda nibha pau. Lekin maza ayega. Mujhe aisa lagta hai bahut maza aana hai. [I am more nervous than excited because Shah Rukh sir and Karan sir are both amazing hosts. They are very natural on stage. So, I hope I can at least live up to that standard a little. But it will be fun. I feel like it is going to be a lot of fun],” the actor told Instant Bollywood.

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Since then, Siddhant has been a part of several notable projects, such as Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. His latest release Yudhra is currently running in cinemas. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film's cast also includes Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal. Next, Siddhant will be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri.