Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sums Up Her Style Mantra: "I Keep It Real"

OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a Cannes regular and a veteran at the Paris Fashion Week, shared her personal style mantra in an interview with news agency IANS. When asked how she would define her fashion, the actress said, "Well... effortless, I would say that's extremely important, I think, for it to be effortless, for it to be comfortable and keep real that's what's most important for me." The former Miss World added that fashion is like art to her. "I really look at it as art and I think it's (an) art to be enjoyed and it can evoke all kinds of, you know, responses. And that's what it should be... And it's really all about designers. Most of the people that I have worked with are friends, you know."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sartorial motto is to "go with the flow." She added, "There is sometimes a strong sense of me in my fashion, which the world can see... And then there's sometimes where it's a complete flight of their creativity. And I obviously go with the flow. And, you know, it was always about comfort and leisure. And I kind of, so that's why obviously, that's also the natural real moment. That's the way I keep it, I keep it real."

A glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's runway glory at the Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and her iconic filmography includes Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice and Mohabbatein among many others. She has also been a regular attendee at several international events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival among others. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the Cannes film fest.