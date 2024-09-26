Throwback To When A Cockroach Crashed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Interview With Simi Garewal

Simi Garewal's talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal is one of the most popular chat shows in India. From its coveted guest list to the candid conversations, it was an entertaining affair on and off screen. How do we know, you ask? Well, take a look at Simi Garewal's Instagram account. She often shares behind-the-scenes shenanigans on social media. In one such clip, we can see Simi Garewal having a conversation with Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The video began with Simi asking Aishwarya, "If this beauty thing is so overpowering, does the woman inside get eclipsed?" Aishwarya started to reply but was interrupted when Simi Garewal repeatedly gestured towards a cockroach that was crawling toward Aishwarya.

The actress, who was clearly uncomfortable, giggled as she peered at the insect and told the production crew, "Hello. We could do with some help here." Simi Garewal looked at the crew and asked them to take away the cockroach. “Bilkul Aishwarya ji k paas araha hai (It's coming towards Aishwarya)," she said.

"Who planned this (laughs)?" Aishwarya asked looking at the crew. Simi Garewal replied, "I've never seen a cockroach here before." Aishwarya went on, "Nobody is moving. All those guys are just looking." In response, Simi Garewal said, "Men have changed." Aishwarya laughed and remarked, "Itne pyaar se he's put ghoonghat (He lovingly put a veil) on it and taken it away." In the end, Aishwarya said, "Suddenly, the cockroach has taken over." The caption of the post read, ““Stop! Cut! Another ‘guest' has arrived!! Uninvited!” Check out the video here.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut as an actress in the 1997 Tamil political drama Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam. She has since featured in several films, including Sarabjit, Jodhaa Akbar, Devdas, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Taal, Guru, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and more. The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Shobhita Dhulipala.