Paris Fashion Week 2024: New Day, New Pics Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made every appearance count at the Paris Fashion Week this year. Aishwarya walked the ramp for cosmetic giant L'Oreal's outdoor show. Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and desi girl Alia Bhatt were also among the many stars that walked the ramp at the fashion show. The official Instagram handle of L'Oreal shared some new pictures from the Paris Fashion Week. In one of the clicks, the former miss World is seen posing with Eva Longoria and Aja Naomi King. "Lights, camera, confidence! Get a sneak peek behind the scenes magic with our L'Oreal Paris Family at #LeDefile2024," read the caption on the post.

Here's another stunning click of Aishwarya. "Your backstage access starts here, with the L'Oreal Paris Family! We love capturing mesmirising off-camera beauty at Le Defile," read the caption on the post.

A look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's runway glory at the Paris Fashion Week. The actor walked the ramp in a red outfit with a billowing silhouette, from the shelves of Mossi.

Here's a video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Eva Longoria and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley all the way from Paris. What's not to like?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and her iconic filmography includes Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice and Mohabbatein among many others. She has also been a regular attendee at several international events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival among others. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the Cannes film fest.