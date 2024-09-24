Paris Fashion Week 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With Eva Longoria And Daughter Aaradhya (Off The Runway)

Simply put, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed at the Paris Fashion Week - both on the runway as well as off it. The actress, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, ruled the runway (more on that later). During the day, she was pictured posing with longtime friend and fellow ambassador Eva Longoria in a viral video. The video also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya, who often accompanies her mother to all haute events, including the Cannes Film Festival. In the video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen directing the local paparazzi to adjust the camera angle.

Check out the post here:

Here's another clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Eva Longoria.

Just when we thought Paris Fashion Week posts couldn't get any better, we chanced upon this clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Eva Longoria and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

ICYMI, here's a clip from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ramp walk at the Paris Fashion Week. She was a vision in a red outfit with a billowing silhouette, from the shelves of Mossi.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an equally stunning off-the runway shot. Stunning is the word.

In terms of films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last year and it emerged as a hit at the box office. Earlier this month, the actor won big for her role in the film at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai. She was awarded Best Actress (Critics).