Paris Fashion Week: Sonam Kapoor Dazzles In The Dior Show As The Only Indian Celebrity

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor also made a dazzling appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. Sonam Kapoor, who is a regular face at the international runways, attended the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week wearing a black gown from their Cruise 2025 collection. Sonam Kapoor shared a bunch of images from off the ramp. Sharing a joint post with fashion magazine Vogue, Sonam gave the details of her outfit. It read, "The outfit comprised of a tailored black trench coat embellished with delicate floral embroidery on the shoulder with a voluminous skirt and structured corset. Sonam was seen sporting barely-there makeup with flushed cheeks and soft brown tones bringing attention to her eyes." Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor was the only Indian celebrity to be present at the prestigious and supremely marquee event. Sonam Kapoor, who will soon be seen in an international project, shared her excitement about facing the camera with news agency IANS. She said, "I'm super excited to face the camera again post my pregnancy. I love being an actor and I love living so many interesting characters through my profession. Human beings fascinate me and I love playing varied roles. I'm looking forward to my next." She added "I will return to the sets early next year. Details of this project are currently getting locked so I won't be able to talk at length till the announcement is made. It's a big project. That's all I can say right now."

Sonam made her acting debut with the 2007 romantic drama Saawariya, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story White Nights. Sonam has featured in films like Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Mausam, Raanjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.