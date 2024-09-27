IIFA Utsavam 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Checks Into Abu Dhabi With Daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has had a super busy September what with back-to-back events. Earlier this month, she attended the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) in Dubai. She then walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week and tonight she will be attending the IIFA Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The three-day awards are set to kick-start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan checked into Abu Dhabi with daughter Aaradhya. IIFA Utsavam's official handle shared a picture and the caption on it read, "The stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived in Abu Dhabi Yas Island for Nexa IIFA Utsavam 2024."

Check out the picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya here:

Vikram also flew to Abu Dhabi for the award night. Here's a picture of the star.

Rana Daggubatti and Teja Sajja will host IIFA Utsavam tonight. Here is a picture from the backstage preps for the show.

Regina Cassandra, Raashii Khanna, Prabhudeva, and Rockstar DSP, to name a few are expected to perform at IIFA Utsavam.

Rana Daggubati, who is all set to host the show tonight, in an interaction with news agency said, "It is not just about handing out awards; it is about sharing stories, exploring the passion that makes cinema, truly an incredible medium that we all love; it is a dream, and celebrating the brilliance of those who make it happen. I want the audience to feel that they are a part of this celebration-not just watching it."

(With inputs from IANS)