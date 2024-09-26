IIFA 2024 LIVE: All The Action With SRK, Vicky Kaushal As Hosts And Dazzling Star Performances

Advertisement
IIFA 2024 Awards in Abu Dhabi LIVE Updates: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is set to celebrate its 24th edition in the vibrant location of Abu Dhabi from September 27 to September 29. The three-day gala is set to begin with IIFA Utsavam, a special event celebrating the rich contributions of southern film industries — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award. IIFA 2024, to be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal, promises star-studded evenings and blockbuster performances. It was a tradition for the IIFA Awards to move to a new country every year, but since 2022, Abu Dhabi has been home to the IIFA Awards and IIFA Rocks.

Sep 26, 2024 18:43 (IST)
IIFA 2024 Live: Kriti Sanon gears up for her "dhamaka" performance

Sep 26, 2024 17:48 (IST)
IIFA 2024 Live: Shahid Kapoor arrives, setting the stage for star-studded performances

Sep 26, 2024 17:23 (IST)
IIFA 2024 Live: Vicky Kaushal's arrival boosts the "josh" to new heights for the event

Sep 26, 2024 17:17 (IST)
The legendary Rekha, and Andre Timmins, co-founder of IIFA

IIFA 2024, Abu Dhabi, Indian Cinema
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
