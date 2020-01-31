'If You Are Doing Every Role The Same Way, Then There Is No Point': Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nawazuddin._siddiqui)

From playing Faizal Khan in Gangs Of Wasseypur to portraying the role of political leader Balasaheb Thackeray in Thackeray, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proved his versatility with each of his films and that's why he says that there's "no point" in "doing every role the same way." The actor, in a recent interview to Hindustan Times, talked about the most difficult genre he has done till now and said: "More than the genre, it is the character. There are so much detailing in every character. Be it any genre, if you are doing every role the same way, then there is no point."

He added: "For instance, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Sacred Games(his web-series). Both the roles were of gangsters but these characters were poles apart. There was a lot of difference in their background and their world."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has worked in several hits such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Badlapur, Munnabhai M.B.B.S and Dev D to name a few. However, many of his critically acclaimed films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Manto and Thackeray have failed to fare well at the box office.

The actor, who picks characters that "challenge" him "as an artiste," revealed that he never works for numbers and look out for roles that "help" him know his "inner emotions." He told the publication: "As an actor, you should never work keeping in mind these factors. I feel, this corrupts his/her craft. As an actor, I still look out for roles that get me out of my comfort zone and help me know my inner emotions."

Other than films, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a popular name in television. His UK show McMafia, in which he stars as Dilly Mahmood, the Indian partner of the London-based son of a Russian crime lord, won the International Emmy Award for the Best Drama Series last year. His web-series Sacred Games was also nominated for the Best Drama Series at the Emmys.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Debamitra Biswal's Motichoor Chaknachoor. His next release is Bole Chudiyan.