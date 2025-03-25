A <i>Gangs Of Wasseypur</i> Reunion: Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Pic Breaks The Internet

If you are a Gangs of Wasseypur fan, head straight to Jaideep Ahlawat's Instagram Stories. The actor has dropped a picture with Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. We all know how this trio set the screen on fire in Anurag Kashyap's cult classic.

Jaideep even amped up the nostalgia with the film's iconic dialogue: "Baap ka, dada ka, sabka." Naturally, fans are buzzing – some are calling it a reunion, while others are speculating about Gangs of Wasseypur 3.

No official announcement regarding the third instalment has been made by the makers. But, the idea is too intriguing to ignore. Agree?

Take a look at Jaideep's post:

Released in two parts in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur features Manoj Bajpayee as Sardar Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat as Shahid Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Faizal Khan. Alongside this powerhouse trio, Richa Chadda, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia also bring their A-game to this gritty project.

Gangs of Wasseypur is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's most iconic crime dramas. Set against the backdrop of Dhanbad's coal mafia, it weaves a multi-generational saga of power, revenge and betrayal. With its gripping storytelling, powerhouse performances and raw depiction of small-town gang wars, the film has earned a well-deserved cult status.

Gangs of Wasseypur won multiple awards at the Filmfare and IIFA Awards in 2013.

At Filmfare, the film took home Best Actress (Critics) for Richa Chadha, Best Dialogue for Anurag Kashyap, Zeishan Quadri, Akhilesh and Sachin Ladia, and Best Action for Sham Kaushal.

The film triumphed at the IIFA Awards by winning Best Dialogue and Best Action awards.

In addition to these honours, Gangs of Wasseypur received two National Awards – Best Audiography for Alok De, Sinoy Joseph and Sreejesh Nair, and a Special Jury Award for Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Both parts of Gangs of Wasseypur are currently available for streaming on Netflix.