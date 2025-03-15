How Saif Ali Khan Felt About His Awkward Onscreen Kiss With Rani Mukerji In <i>Hum Tum</i>

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji were one of the most loved onscreen pairs in the early 2000s. The two were the lead pair in hit films like Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

A throwback YouTube video released by Yash Raj Films has resurfaced now, where Saif and Rani discuss their awkward onscreen kiss.

When Rani asks Saif if he remembers how nervous they were, Saif responds, "I remember how scared you were to do the kissing shot."

Recalling how friendly Rani was that particular day, he shared, "You said, 'Listen, you say that you don't want to kiss me.' So I said, 'I can't say that! My boss has told me, so I have to do it.' You said, 'Listen, I don't think we should do it.'"

Considering how uncomfortable Rani was, Saif called it the worst onscreen kiss ever.

Saif said, "It was the worst kiss in the history of cinema; it was so uncomfortable. It made me so uncomfortable because you were so uncomfortable."

Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and they have two children, Taimur and Jeh. Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan was attacked during a burglary attempt at his house. He underwent surgery and was released after a few days, and was advised to rest at home.

Rani Mukerji is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jewel Thief alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. The project is all set to release on Netflix. Rani Mukerji is all set for Mardaani 3, slated to release in theatres in 2026.



