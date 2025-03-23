IPL 2025: Preity Zinta's Shout Out For Her Team Punjab Kings Has A <I>Gangs Of Wasseypur</i> Connection

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has kicked off with a thrilling showdown between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. As the excitement builds, Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta is all pumped up for the season.

The actress shared a fun video on Instagram, featuring the team's coach Ricky Ponting and newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer. But what stole the show was the Gangs of Wasseypur-style twist.

The video is backed by an iconic Piyush Mishra-style narration, dramatically announcing Punjab Kings' entire match schedule. The powerful voiceover also hints at how the team is ready to dominate the tournament.

In her caption, Preity Zinta wrote, “It's that time of the year & I'm super excited for IPL 2025. All the best to Punjab Kings as they start the tournament with naya josh, naya squad, naya captain, naya coach & a brand new vibe. Looking forward to seeing all of you in the stadium. Now let the games begin.”

Reacting to the post, the official Instagram page of Punjab Kings commented, “Let's go!”

IPL 2025 kicked off with a grand opening ceremony on March 22. Shreya Ghoshal mesmerised the audience with her soulful voice, while Disha Patani and Karan Aujla set the stage on fire with their high-energy acts.

But the real showstopper? Shah Rukh Khan! The KKR owner got Virat Kohli to groove with him to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and the crowd went absolutely wild. Fans could not get enough of the two superstars sharing the stage.

Adding to the fun, KKR's rising star Rinku Singh joined SRK for a dance to Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki. As always, King Khan made sure everyone was having a blast.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started IPL 2025 on a high note by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match. The grand finale of the tournament will take place on May 25.