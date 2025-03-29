Nawazuddin Siddiqui On His Initial Days That Shaped His Career: "I Quit My Job And Started Doing Theatre"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about how his early days as a science student significantly influenced his journey into the world of acting.

Reflecting on his theatre experiences before fame, Siddiqui shared how his commitment to the craft, free from modern distractions like the internet, helped shape his acting skills.

He also discussed the impact of a Russian theatre director, Valentine Tapley, whose method acting techniques played a pivotal role in refining his approach to serious roles. Siddiqui's insights offer a glimpse into the foundation of his successful career in cinema.

Nawazuddin told IANS, “From the days of theatre, my first memory is that I was a science student and also working in a chemical factory. Then, someone showed me theatre, and I decided that I would do theatre. I quit my job and started doing theatre full-time, and that too in Gujarati."

He added, "My first association with theatre was through Gujarati plays. There were 3-4 major plays, full-length, and I played small roles. Then, someone advised me to try Hindi theatre, so I went to Lucknow and Delhi's National School of Drama for training. I have many memories, amazing memories, from that time. There was no internet back then, and we would practice during our free time.”

Siddiqui further elaborated, "I remember that at that time, everyone connected to theatre kept practicing theatre, not getting stuck on their phones, which is something you don't see today. So, thank God, we were from a time when there was no internet and all these distractions. I have a lot of beautiful memories from that time. I think I did a lot of comedy in plays. In my third year, during the last year, a famous theatre director from Russia named Balentine Taplico came, and he cast everyone just by looking into their eyes."

Siddiqui went on to mention, “And it was there that I got my first serious role, and the process was very tough. It was my first serious play, with a serious character. From there, I probably started receiving acting tips, because he was an amazing theatre director, and he made us perform through method acting.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin is gearing up for the release of his next Raat Akeli Hai 2. The sequel of 2020's thriller drama Raat Akeli Hai, the movie marks Siddiqui's second collaboration with director Honey Trehan.

In addition to Raat Akeli Hai 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also occupied with Costao, a film inspired by the life of customs officer Costao Fernandez. He will also lead the Indian adaptation of the popular American medical drama House on JioHotstar.

