ICYMI: Soni Razdan Wished Daughter Alia Bhatt On Her First Mother's Day With A Cute Throwback Pic

Soni Razdan shared this picture. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Alia Bhatt, who embraced motherhood last year in November after the birth of her daughter Raha, received a warm Mother's Day wish from her mother Soni Razdan. The veteran actress shared a throwback picture of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress from her pregnancy days, and wrote, "With ever child is born a mother... Happy Mother's Day," followed by heart emoticons. It seems the picture was clicked during the Diwali celebrations last year as Alia can be seen happily posing for the camera in a vibrant pink ensemble, while in the background, the balcony is decorated with fairy lights.

Take a look below:

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt celebrated her first Mother's Day, and to make it more special, her sister Shaheen Bhatt dropped a throwback picture from her baby shower ceremony. In the image, the Bhatt sisters are flashing their million-dollar smiles and look absolutely adorable together. Alia can be seen in a traditional yellow ensemble accessorized with green and white jewellery. Shaheen, on the other hand, looks beautiful in a pink suit, and a statement ring. In the caption, Shaheen simply wrote, "Mama's Day".

Soon after Shaheen Bhatt shared the post, Alia Bhatt was quick to reply: "Sweetie". Their mother Soni Razdan dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha just a few months after their dreamy wedding in April 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.