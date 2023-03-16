The Ranbir Kapoor Version Of Iconic Memes (Alia Bhatt Is In There). The Internet Picks A Favourite

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: jiosavan)

Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, occupied a spot on the list of trends. Why, you ask? Well, turns out, the actor has a strong (read very strong) meme game and we have proof. The actor is a social media recluse but he surely did nail every meme in a recent video posted on the Instagram handle of Jio Saavn. Ranbir Kapoor recreated the "Control Uday Control" meme template. He also recreated a few memes from his own films - the Channa Mereya bit and another one from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to name a few. The funniest one has to be the one featuring his wife Alia Bhatt from the 2018 film Raazi, the one where she says, "Mujhe ghar jaana hai (I want to go home)."

The caption on the post read: "Relationship Game strong. Meme Game stronger." Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote: "Last one is outstanding." Another one added, "Mujhe ghar jaana hai LOL." Another one added, "Last wala acha tha...Alia."

Ranbir Kapoor and wife Alia welcomed a bay girl in November last year. They named her Raha. The name was picked by Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at their home Vastu in an intimate ceremony in April last year. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's hit Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. Before that he starred in the smash hit Brahmastra, co-starring wife Alia Bhatt last year. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.