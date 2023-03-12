Alia Bhatt Has This To Say About 'The Sweetest Jhoothi' AKA Shraddha Kapoor

Image was shared by Ali Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Hey folks, Alia Bhatt is here to brighten up your Sunday. The Gully Boy actress on Sunday posted an adorable selfie wearing a white t-shirt with the name of her husband Ranbir Kapoor's latest movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Sharing the cute picture, the actress wrote on Instagram, "Such a LUV-LY time at movies with possibly the sweetest jhoothi and the cutest makkaar. Congratulations you guys". Notably, the post comes after the movie helmed by Luv Ranjan raised Rs 53.16 crore in four days. The actress also tagged Shraddha Kapoor and Luv Films in her post. Alia Bhatt's post is unmissable. Take a peek:

Alia Bhatt has undoubtedly been the biggest cheerleader of her husband Ranbir Kapoor. In an earlier post, the actress promoted her husband's new song Tere Pyaar Mein from his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Alia Bhatt danced her way to fitness (literally). In the video posted by the actress on Instagram Alia can be seen working out. She is also seen grooving to the track Tere Pyaar Mein as she works out. Talk about multi-tasking. The actress' caption on the post read: "Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege (As of now, we are just in love with cardio)." Tagging Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Shraddha Kapoor and the song's composer Pritam added: "Tere Pyaar Mein on loop dada." Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was released on Holi, opened to middling to poor reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave it 1.5 stars in his review for NDTV, writing: "More farce than comedy, more chaos than caprice, more dalliance than romance - that is what Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Bollywood's Holi and International Women's Day release, adds up to if one has the energy to tot up the film's unending convolutions and contortions." He singled out Ranbir's performance for praise: "Ranbir Kapoor, when he can shake off the all-pervasive frivolity, is the sole saving grace of a movie that is more vacuous chatter than genuine matter."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in his film debut. Luv Ranjan's frequent collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha appear in a cameo.

Meanwhile, director Karan Johar, last week, began shooting for the last schedule of his upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.