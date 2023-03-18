Watch: Just Alia Bhatt Dancing To Kesariya At An Award Show

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

If you are feeling bored or having a dull day, we have the perfect content for you. It is a video of Alia Bhatt, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday. The actress attended an award show in Mumbai and set the stage on fire at the event with her energetic dance performances. Alia, on Saturday, shared a few glimpses of the awards show on her Instagram profile and her fans are loving every bit of them. If there is one particular video they like the most, it is of the actress gracefully dancing to the song Kesariya from her film Brahmastra. Alia stole the spotlight in a silver sequin choli and an orange shimmery lehenga. Along with the video, Alia Bhatt also posted three stills from her performance to Gangubai Kathiawadi's song Dholida. She looks stunning in a white saree, which she paired with black shades. In the caption, she wrote: “Gangu ke saath naachne ke liye tayyar (are you ready to dance with Gangu)?”

Alia Bhatt delivered a string of successful films last year. It started with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which Alia played the titular role of a girl who made her way from being a prostitute to becoming the mafia queen of Mumbai. Soon, people saw her in a special appearance in global blockbuster RRR and then again in Darlings, which marked her production debut. Alia's last film of 2022 was opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor – Brahmastra. It was also a blockbuster and featured the song Kesariya.

Alia Bhatt, earlier this week, shared scenes from her 30th birthday celebrations. She posted a set of pictures that feature her making the most of her day with Ranbir Kapoor and some friends in London. “Thirty,” she wrote in the caption.





Alia Bhatt has a couple of films lined up this year. She is making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. Alia will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa.