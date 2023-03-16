Alia Bhatt On Mom Life: 'Just One Look At My Baby And I Have 1000 Watt Energy'

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt, one of the most promising actors in Bollywood, has always preferred to keep her daughter, Raha, away from the media glare. However, in a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, the actor talked about motherhood and how it has changed her life for good. Alia, who gave birth to her daughter in November of last year, shared about being overcome with "mom guilt" and struggling to find her feet being a working mom. Talking about her day-to-day perils, the actress said this.

"There are days when I find it tough. But I find it very hard to admit to myself that it is not easy... my mind is full of clutter because I have so much to think of. So, one of things is to depend on people, but again I can't just let things go, I have to be on top of everything. Being a mom, it is a new experience, and anything new and any change is always challenging. It is also the most fulfilling feeling. Sometimes, when I have low energy, or I am not feeling great, just one look at my baby and I have 1000-watt of energy. At the end of the day, it is something that I chose. I chose to be a producer, an entrepreneur, an actor and a mother, so I chose to be all these different parts. So I can't sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard'."

Divulging further, the actress revealed that she is often overcome with mom guilt but is able to keep it under check with the constant help and support of her family and husband. "It is a very regular feeling, guilt. Very, very normal; most moms will feel it. It is important to tell yourself that you are doing your best... It is very important to understand that taking care of your mental health, whatever makes you happy, will also keep your baby happy... what really helped me was my support system. My husband, my sister, my mom, and my family were there to constantly check on me, constantly making it seem like I was doing the best job possible. It is a journey that had just begun, there is so much to explore now. Possibly the best journey I have been on in my life."

Take a look at the video here:

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt just entered her 30s on March 15. The actress, on Thursday, shared pictures from her birthday festivities in London on social media. In the first picture, she can be seen sitting pretty with her birthday cake. The second shot features the birthday girl happily posing with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She also shared pictures with her mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and a couple of friends, and adorable can't even begin to describe them. The actress also shared glimpses of the meals she had and the cakes she cut. She simply captioned the post: "Thirty." Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday at the Bob Bob Ricardo restaurant in London.

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Other than that, the actress has multiple films in the line-up. Alia Bhatt had four film releases last year - RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra - all of which received stellar box office collections. She also starred in and co-produced Darlings, which was released on Netflix and received positive reviews.