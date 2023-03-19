Alia Bhatt And Sister Shaheen In A Cute Throwback Pic From Actress' Baby Shower: 'Mama's Day'

Shaheen Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: shaheenb)

Writer and actor Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt celebrated Mother's Day by posting an adorable picture with her younger sister and new mother, Alia Bhatt. In her latest Instagram entry, Shaheen shared a throwback picture from Alia's baby shower and captioned it, "Mama's Day". In the picture, we can see the two sisters posing together for the camera. Both are dressed in their festive finery. Shaheen looks lovely in a pink kurta while Alia, a few months pregnant, looks radiant in a yellow salwar.

Here's a look at Shaheen Bhatt's post:

Alia Bhatt and her older sister Shaheen, who share an intimate bond, are regular fixtures on each other's Instagram feeds. A few days ago, on the occasion of Alia Bhatt's 30th birthday, her sister shared a priceless photo of the Gully Boy actress. In the picture, we see Alia Bhatt making a grumpy face and it's too good to be missed. Sharing the post, Shaheen wrote, "30 years of this face." Soon after she shared the post, Alia was quick to reply, "Hahahahahahahahahahahah."

Take a peek:

In another post, the two sisters can be seen posing while on their vacation. Sharing the post, Shaheen wrote a sweet birthday note that read, "30 years of these faces. Happy Birthday, best friend. Couldn't do a second of this journey without you - there is no Tanna without Aloo."

Take a look at Shaheen's post here:

For those who don't know then, in the UK, the fourth Sunday of March, is celebrated as Mother's Day (also known as Mothering Sunday). This year, it's being celebrated today (March 19).

In an interview with Humans of Bombay a few days back, the actress the actor talked about motherhood and how it has changed her life for good. Alia shared about being overcome with "mom guilt" and struggling to find her feet being a working mom. Talking about her day-to-day perils, the actress said this.

"There are days when I find it tough. But I find it very hard to admit to myself that it is not easy... my mind is full of clutter because I have so much to think of. So, one of things is to depend on people, but again I can't just let things go, I have to be on top of everything. Being a mom, it is a new experience, and anything new and any change is always challenging. It is also the most fulfilling feeling. Sometimes, when I have low energy, or I am not feeling great, just one look at my baby and I have 1000-watt of energy. At the end of the day, it is something that I chose. I chose to be a producer, an entrepreneur, an actor and a mother, so I chose to be all these different parts. So I can't sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard'."

Alia Bhatt, a new mother, welcomed her baby girl Raha in November 2022, a few months after marrying actor Ranbir Kapoor.