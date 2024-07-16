ICYMI: Neena Gupta's LOL Anniversary Post For Husband Vivek Mehra

Neena Gupta with her husband. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta's anniversary post for husband Vivek Mehra came with a dash of humour. The actress shared a picture with her husband on their 16th wedding anniversary on Instagram and she wrote in her caption,"Larr marke kaat hi liye 16 years (fought, almost killed each other and managed to make it)...Happy Anniversary Vivek Mehra." In 2008, Neena Gupta got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. In the comments section, Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy anniversary." Anu Ranjan added, "Happy anniversary. Aap dono ko dher sara pyar." Maanvi Gagroo, who co-starred with Neena Gupta in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped heart emojis. Soni Razdan wrote, "Happy Anniversary to you both may you keep enjoying the journey."

Check out Neena Gupta's post here:

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. Netflix's Masaba Masaba 2, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta. Neena Gupta has daughter Masaba with cricketing legend Viv Richards. They were in a relationship in the Eighties.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the web-series Panchayat 3. Before the series, she was seen in Lust Stories 2, Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She was also seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.