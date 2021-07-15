ICYMI: Arjun Kapoor's ROFL 'Expensive Photographer' Comment On Alia Bhatt's Sunset Post

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of a perfect sunset view on her Instagram profile on Wednesday evening. In her cryptic caption, the actress wrote: "All I need is sunset and you...... taking my pictures." While a section of the Internet was busy guessing who the aforementioned "you" in her comment is. Popular guess choice was Alia's boyfriend and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Alia's friends too dropped comments on her post. "Ok we got it but can you post a hot pic now," wrote her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. However, it was her 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor's comment that stole the show. "Iss expensive photographer ko zyada use karna chahiye (this expensive photographer should be used more)," he wrote.

Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule this year, with several film releases lined up. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is her first project with the filmmaker. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt is also set to make her debut as a film producer with the dark comedy Darlings. The film will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will also star Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kaashvi Nair's Sardar Ka Grandson, co-staring Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta. The film also featured John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. Arjun Kapoor was also seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The actor's next project is Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.