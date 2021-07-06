Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt In New Film, Directed By Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt shared this picture.(Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

First, happy birthday, Ranveer Singh. The actor turned 36 today and treated his fans to an amazing news. Ranveer Singh, on Tuesday, announced his new film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer shared a short promo video on Instagram to announce his new project. In the caption of the post, Ranveer shared that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will also feature Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film will be directed by Karan Johar. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote: "A special announcement on my special day! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar."

He also shared that the film will release in 2022. "Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK," Ranveer Singh wrote in the caption of his post.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is directing the film, also shared the update on his Instagram feed. Sharing the same video that Ranveer Singh shared, Karan Johar wrote: "Yes, it's a love story, but no - it's not your regular love story." He also shared that the rest of the cast of the film will be announced today at 2 pm. "Rocky and Rani are going to redefine your usual love stories to take you on a journey! Meet the rest of the parivaar today at 2pm," Karan Johar wrote.

Alia Bhatt also shared the video on her Instagram feed and wrote: "An exceptional love story with my favourite people! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by the one and only Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. All set to hit the screens in 2022."

Besides, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in sports-drama 83 and in Rohit Shetty'sCirkus.