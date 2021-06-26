Inside Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Bash With Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor And Others

Ranveer Singh, Alia and others at Arjun Kapoor's birthday party.

Happy birthday, Arjun Kapoor. The Gunday actor turned 36 on Saturday on celebrated his special day with his family and friends at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Arjun's close friend and Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, south star Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Karan Johar were among the celebs who gathered together to celebrate the actor's birthday along with his family members, including sister Anshula Kapoor and cousins Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor. All the guests took precautions against COVID-19 and were spotted wearing face masks. Ranveer Singh, who share a close bond with Arjun Kapoor, was photographed arriving at the party venue in his Lamborghini Uru. He looked cool in a green shirt and black cap.

Alia Bhatt, who has co-starred with Arjun Kapoor in 2 States, was pictured arriving in her car. Alia's boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor was also at the birthday party.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor came together in a car to celebrate the actor's birthday. Khushi looked stunning in a black top and leather pants while Anshula Kapoor was a sight to behold in a blue dress.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he co-starred with Parineeti Chopra. His recent release also includes Sardar Ka Grandson. Last year, Arjun Kapoor starred in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The actor has Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan lines up.