Bhoot Police: Arjun Kapoor's Chiraunji Ain't Afraid Of No Ghost

Bhoot Police: Arjun Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights Arjun Kapoor shared his character poster from 'Bhoot Police'

The film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani

It also features Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Arjun Kapoor, on Monday, dropped the first look poster of his character Chiraunji from the horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The poster that Arjun Kapoor shared on Instagram features him in an all-black look. He can be seen wearing black kurta pyjama and a matching shawl over it. Arjun can be seen holding a torch in his hand, while the background of the poster remains dark and spooky. In the caption of the post, Arjun introduced us to his character of a funny ghostbuster that he is playing in Bhoot Police. "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on Disney+ Hoststar," Arjun Kapoor wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's character poster from Bhoot Police here:

Earlier in the day, the first look poster of actor Saif Ali Khan's character Vibhooti was dropped on Instagram. Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, shared the poster and introduced Saif's character of ghostbuster Vibhooti. "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice coming soon on Disney + Hotstar," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan's character poster from Bhoot Police here:

Bhoot Police marks Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor's first collaboration. They play a team of two ghostbusters in the film.

Bhoot Police has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Besides Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the film also features Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Although the film was earlier scheduled to open in theatres, it will now release on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The release date is yet to be announced by the makers of the movie.